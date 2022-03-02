MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The large storm system on track to hit Minnesota this weekend will bring mostly rain, current models suggest.
WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says a low pressure center will push into Minnesota from the Rocky Mountains, carrying a slug of moisture. The system will enter the state late Friday with a wintry mix. Warm air Saturday will likely turn the precipitation to rain, which will fall across southern and central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities.
West-central Minnesota could see snow Saturday, depending on temperatures. Other areas could see sleet or freezing, and forecasters say parts of Iowa could even experience severe thunderstorms.
The back end of the low pressure center is expected to bring widespread snow to Minnesota as it'll arrive Sunday morning with cooler temperatures. Still, accumulations in the Twin Cities won't likely be more than a dusting. Other areas in western and northern Minnesota could see limited accumulation.
Still, the system is two days out, and the forecast could change, Shaffer cautions. However, he noted that the models have been fairly consistent on what the weekend will bring.
Ahead of the weekend storm, a small snow system is expected to cut across southwestern Minnesota overnight. Accumulations look to be light, but they could make for a slick commute Thursday morning.
Thursday will be the coolest day of the week, with temperatures only rising into the upper 20s. Through the weekend and early next week, daytime highs look to be in the mid-to-upper 30s.