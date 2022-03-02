FOOD DRIVE:WCCO is partnering with The Salvation Army to fill the hunger need in our state.
CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
(credit: Thinkstock)

March is National Nutrition Month so Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian Melissa Jaeger shared this healthy recipe with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.

Mediterranean Sweet Potatoes with Whipped Feta

Serves 4 (1⁄2 sweet potato per person)

All you need:

Hy-Vee nonstick cooking spray
2 (8- to 9-oz.) sweet potatoes
4 tbsp Gustare Vita olive oil, divided
1 tsp kosher salt, divided
1 tsp coarse-ground black pepper, divided
1⁄2 (8-oz.) Soirée traditional chunk feta, crumbled, plus additional for garnish 1⁄2 cup Hy-Vee plain Greek yogurt
1 tsp lemon zest
1 cup Hy-Vee canned no-salt-added garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed
1 cup Hy-Vee quartered sweet grape tomatoes
1 small shallot, finely sliced
1⁄4 cup Hy-Vee jumbo queen green olives, drained and sliced, plus 1 tbsp brine 1⁄4 cup Hy-Vee Greek Kalamata olives, drained and sliced, plus 1 tbsp brine
2 tbsp Gustare Vita capers, undrained
2 tbsp chopped fresh mint
2 tbsp chopped Italian parsley, plus additional for garnish
1 tsp fresh lemon juice
6 cloves garlic, minced

All you do:

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a large rimmed baking pan with foil. Spray with nonstick spray and set aside.
  2. Cut sweet potatoes in half lengthwise. Place, cut sides up, in prepared baking pan. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons olive

    oil; season with 1⁄2 teaspoon each salt and black pepper. Bake 50 to 55 minutes or until fork tender.

  3. Place feta, Greek yogurt and lemon zest in a food processor. Cover and pulse until smooth. With processor running,

    slowly pour in remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil; process 1 to 2 more minutes or until smooth. Set aside.

  4. Combine garbanzo beans, tomatoes, shallot, green olives, Kalamata olives, 1 tablespoon each green and Kalamata

    olive brines, undrained capers, mint, 2 tablespoons parsley, lemon juice, garlic and remaining 1⁄2 teaspoon each salt

    and pepper in a medium bowl.

  5. To serve, top each sweet potato half with 1⁄4 cup whipped feta and 3⁄4 cup garbanzo bean mixture. Garnish with

    additional crumbled feta and parsley, if desired.

Recipe link. 

Source: March 2022 Hy-Vee Seasons magazine