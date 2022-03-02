March is National Nutrition Month so Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian Melissa Jaeger shared this healthy recipe with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
Mediterranean Sweet Potatoes with Whipped Feta
Serves 4 (1⁄2 sweet potato per person)
All you need:
Hy-Vee nonstick cooking spray
2 (8- to 9-oz.) sweet potatoes
4 tbsp Gustare Vita olive oil, divided
1 tsp kosher salt, divided
1 tsp coarse-ground black pepper, divided
1⁄2 (8-oz.) Soirée traditional chunk feta, crumbled, plus additional for garnish 1⁄2 cup Hy-Vee plain Greek yogurt
1 tsp lemon zest
1 cup Hy-Vee canned no-salt-added garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed
1 cup Hy-Vee quartered sweet grape tomatoes
1 small shallot, finely sliced
1⁄4 cup Hy-Vee jumbo queen green olives, drained and sliced, plus 1 tbsp brine 1⁄4 cup Hy-Vee Greek Kalamata olives, drained and sliced, plus 1 tbsp brine
2 tbsp Gustare Vita capers, undrained
2 tbsp chopped fresh mint
2 tbsp chopped Italian parsley, plus additional for garnish
1 tsp fresh lemon juice
6 cloves garlic, minced
All you do:
- Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a large rimmed baking pan with foil. Spray with nonstick spray and set aside.
- Cut sweet potatoes in half lengthwise. Place, cut sides up, in prepared baking pan. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons olive
oil; season with 1⁄2 teaspoon each salt and black pepper. Bake 50 to 55 minutes or until fork tender.
- Place feta, Greek yogurt and lemon zest in a food processor. Cover and pulse until smooth. With processor running,
slowly pour in remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil; process 1 to 2 more minutes or until smooth. Set aside.
- Combine garbanzo beans, tomatoes, shallot, green olives, Kalamata olives, 1 tablespoon each green and Kalamata
olive brines, undrained capers, mint, 2 tablespoons parsley, lemon juice, garlic and remaining 1⁄2 teaspoon each salt
and pepper in a medium bowl.
- To serve, top each sweet potato half with 1⁄4 cup whipped feta and 3⁄4 cup garbanzo bean mixture. Garnish with
additional crumbled feta and parsley, if desired.
Source: March 2022 Hy-Vee Seasons magazine