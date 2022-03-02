FOOD DRIVE:WCCO is partnering with The Salvation Army to fill the hunger need in our state.
CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Methamphetamine, Robbinsdale News, Robbinsdale Police

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Robbinsdale say officers discovered several pounds of methamphetamine inside a “suspicious vehicle” Tuesday night.

Someone reported seeing the vehicle, which had front-end damage, at about 8 p.m. on the 3800 block of Xenia Avenue North. They said two people got out and started walking away.

Officers soon spotted them and made contact. A body search of one of the suspects yielded a handgun, and another gun was found inside the vehicle — as well as 6.5 pounds of meth.

The suspects are being held at the Hennepin County Jail. Police say the investigation is still underway.