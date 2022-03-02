ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Twin Cities Salvation Army has started its effort to raise at least two million pounds of donated food items, which would work to restock the group’s nine food panties in the Twin Cities.

Starting March 1 and lasting the duration of the month, the efforts will look to provide relief to the demand seen in recent weeks.

“We’ve seen just spikes in the last few weeks,” said Don LaMar, Corps and Community Ministries Director at Salvation Army’s St. Paul location. “There’s been more and more need as people are struggling. It’s surprising, you never know what people might need.”

LaMar says the increased demand is most apparent on Fridays when the food shelf opens to the public.

“We went from maybe having five to 10 food shelf appointments a day, to now we’re seeing 35 to 40 food shelf appointments a day,” LaMar said. “As of late, we’ve been closing early on Fridays and running out of food, running out of fresh produce. It’s devastating to say, ‘Sorry, we’ll hopefully have some more on Monday when we get our next delivery.’”

Two-million pounds of food would help provide nearly 1.2 million meals, the organization says — the equivalent of filling food shelves for three months.

Donations can be taken to participating Cub stores, SPIRE Credit Unions, Schuler Shoes stores, Morrie’s Auto Group locations and Salvation Army Family Stores.

“If you are able to give, we would be able to serve more people. There are always people in need,” LaMar said. “There are always people coming in for food when we are out. If you’re able to give financially, if you’re able to give straight food, it makes a huge difference and it’ll meet even more of the need of our neighbors.”

Click here for more information on donating to the Salvation Army.