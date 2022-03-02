ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul’s beloved St. Patrick’s Day Parade will return in its traditional form this month for the first time in three years.
The parade was canceled in 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and last year’s festivities were held in the form of a drive-thru parade at the Old Sears Building parking lot near the State Capitol grounds.
The 2022 parade, which will start at noon on Thursday, March 17, will be held on a route that’s a reverse of the typical one. It will begin at noon at Rice Park, make its way down 5th Street, and then end at Mears Park.
CHS Field down the block will then host “The Ballpark Hooley” at 12:30 p.m., a ticketed event featuring live music, Irish dancers, food and drink.
The St. Paul St. Patrick’s Association puts on the annual festivities. Click here for more information.