MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Seeing the new movie “The Batman” in theaters may cost you more than other movies.
AMC is testing a new pricing plan with the superhero movie.
The company’s CEO says they’ve already been charging more for popular, newly released movies for years in their European theaters.
“This is all quite novel in the United States, but actually, AMC has been doing it for years in our European theaters,” Adam Aron said. “Indeed, in Europe, we charge a premium for the best seats in the house, as do just about all other sellers of tickets in other industries — think sports events, concerts, and live theater, for example.”
There are some theaters where you might not have to pay as much to see the new movie, starring Robert Pattinson. Riverview Theater in south Minneapolis, for instance, is selling tickets for $7 for adults and $5 for children and seniors.