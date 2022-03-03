MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s rolling average COVID-19 positivity rate has nearly fallen below the line the state health department considers as cause for caution, now sitting at 5.1% after spending many weeks in double-digit territory. The line for high risk is drawn at 10%, and the line for caution at 5%.

The rate of new daily cases per 100,000 residents stands at 15.7, which is still considered above the line of high risk, but also significantly down from the recent peak of nearly 230.

Hospitalization rates have been falling alongside the positivity rate over recent weeks. The figure is currently at 7.6 per 100,000 residents, down from nearly 30 in January.

Meanwhile, Minnesota officials on Wednesday reported 847 new cases and 20 more deaths due to COVID-19, with three of those newly tallied deaths occurring in either December or January and the remaining 17 from February.

The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health place the total case count at 1,417,015, which includes 61,411 reinfections.

Since the start of the pandemic, 12,172 Minnesotans have died from the virus.

There have now been 60,614 hospitalizations for COVID-19, according to the latest figures, 11,238 of which were ICU hospitalizations.

Also, the number of people currently listed in ICU with COVID-19 has fallen below 100 — that figure currently sits at 68. Until the last few days, that figure hasn’t been below 100 since last August. There are currently 422 COVID patients in non-ICU beds.

A total of 9,425,587 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, including about 2.15 million boosters. Of the state’s 5 and older population, 74.4% have received at least one shot.