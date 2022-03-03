MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ever wonder why stores scan your driver’s license when you buy alcohol or lottery tickets?

Lots of WCCO viewers certainly have and reached out to us looking for answers. So, what do scanners do with our information?

Heather Brown visited Bobby & Steve’s Auto World in Bloomginton to see exactly what pops-up on the store screen.

Let’s say you want to buy a pack of cigarettes. When store leader Chad Vollmer scans a pack, a calendar pops up asking for a date of birth.

“I ask for your ID. On the back of your ID there’s the bar code. You scan the bar code, it reads the information in the register,” Vollmer said. “Then it tells us your legal age.”

Those details never even go on the screen.

“We see nothing of the information from your license,” Vollmer said.

Paul, William and Larry emailed us asking: Why do this?

“Human factor,” Vollmer said. “We could type in the wrong date.”

And selling to someone under 21 could lead to a big fine.

Debbie wanted to know: What info do they get?

Pong Xiong, the director of Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services, says businesses request the key to decode the encrypted information.

“Generally what we allow retailers to see are the physical elements of the card,” Xiong said.

Others, like law enforcement, can scan for more information, like driver’s records.

“We have different layers of viewing that we authorize,” Xiong said.

Dennis asked us: Are they watching me?

“[The information] goes off into nowhere. It disappears,” Vollmer said. “We do not store it.”

We asked other places, too, like Dollar Generic, Holiday gas stations and Cub Foods – which all say they don’t store the information. At the airport, the TSA says it doesn’t either.

Walgreens tells WCCO they can keep the birthdates temporarily to comply with regulations. And the head of the Association of Minnesota Service Stations says people give over more of their info through rewards programs.

We also reached out to the Minnesota Lottery because you have to be 18 to buy a ticket. Lottery officials say retailers aren’t require to scan your license. They say each retailer decides on its own how to verify age.