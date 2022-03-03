MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’re less than a week out from a possible teacher strike in the Twin Cities.

If there’s no deal by Monday, Minneapolis and St. Paul students will not be in class Tuesday, March 8th. That has families thinking about their backup plans.

“I have a fourth grader and a kindergartner who go to Waite Park Elementary,” said Steve McPherson, a Minneapolis Public Schools parent.

If Minneapolis teachers go on strike, McPherson plans to reemploy the pandemic pod system.

“We had this group, you know, we sort of formed bonds over the pandemic, you know, and we all support each other,” said McPherson. “And they have kids the same age so I think there will probably be some shuttling from house to house.”

MORE: When Minneapolis Teachers Last Went On Strike 50 Years Ago, They Broke The Law And Risked Their Jobs

And he’s not the only one making a backup plan.

“We’re starting to get calls saying, ‘What if? How do we work with you? What happens if we get notice of a strike?’” said Laura Davis, owner of College Nannies + Sitters, an organization that works with thousands of Twin Cities families. “We have a short-term care program through our sitter service, and that’s probably what we’ll be tapping into a lot should this strike come to fruition.”

The YMCA is also preparing for a possibly strike at the Blaisdell location, as well as in north Minneapolis and the Midway location in St. Paul. If there’s a strike, the 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. program for kindergarten though fifth graders would cost $12 a day at the north location, and $45 a day at the other two with an online registration. The program will include gym games and arts and crafts.

Registration would be available on the first day of the potential strike. The program would also start that first day as well.

St. Paul Public Schools will open most elementary schools and supervise Pre-K through fifth graders. It will be during regular school hours and capacity will be limited.

MPS officials say there will be extremely limited supervision for pre-K through fifth graders at a few school sites, and the district is encouraging families to find other options.

If there’s a strike, breakfast and lunch with be available for all St. Paul students 18 and under. MPS says it will also provide breakfast and lunch for pickup.

Click here for more information for MPS families, and click here for more information for St. Paul families.