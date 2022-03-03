MN Weather: Messy Weekend Storm Looks To Bring Snow, Sleet, Rain & ThunderTwo disturbances over the Pacific Ocean will come together over the next 48 hours, creating a storm system that'll bring Minnesota a messy weekend with snow, sleet, rain, and even thunder.

MN Weather: Weekend Storm Could Bring Heavy Rain, Severe Weather To Southern MinnesotaNew model runs suggest the multi-day storm system tracking toward Minnesota this weekend could bring significant rain to the Twin Cities, and even severe weather to southern Minnesota.

MN WEATHER: Another Multi-Day Storm Looks To Hit State This WeekendBecause of the warm air ahead of the system, some areas could see rain, a wintry mix or snow, depending on local temperatures through the course of the weekend.

As March Thaw Approaches, Pothole Season Officially Commences“We’re really just in the beginning phases, we’ve had a lot of the freeze, we’re just now starting to have the thaw,” MnDOT's Anne Meyer said. “If we go back to freezing temperatures that’s when you’re really gonna start seeing potholes uptick."

MN Weather: Light Snow, Mild Temps Throughout The WeekWinter's not done yet, with several rounds of light snow on tap this week.