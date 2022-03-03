MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a 40-year-old Minneapolis man pleaded guilty Thursday to producing child pornography.
Nathan Miller Dobbelman is accused of using email and social media to communicate children and request sexually explicit videos and pictures of them. He also sent children explicit texts and videos of himself.
Investigators say Dobbelman is also documented using “online chat rooms and platforms to discuss and trade pornography files with others.”
He pleaded guilty to one count of production and attempted production of child pornography. His sentencing has yet to be scheduled.