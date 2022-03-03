MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The NFL will reportedly abandon all COVID-19 protocols immediately.
Tom Pelissero of the league’s media arm first reported the news that masking, mandatory testing and capacity limits at facilities will all be suspended for NFL teams, unless required by state or local law.
Here’s the memo that just went to clubs on the NFL and NFLPA suspending all COVID-19 protocols. No more masks, tracking devices, mandatory surveillance testing or capacity limits, unless required by state and local law. pic.twitter.com/TIdvfCWr9m
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 3, 2022
Pelissero shared a memo from the league, which gives “encouraging trends regarding the prevalence and severity of COVID-19, the evolving guidance from the CDC, changes to state law and the counsel of our respective experts” as reasons for the move.
Personnel will still need to report symptoms and isolate for five days if they test positive, according to the memo.
Though the NFL did not cancel any games over the past two seasons, several were delayed due to COVID-19 outbreaks among teams.