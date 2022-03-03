Originally published March 2

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Repeatedly, during the height of COVID-19 restrictions, Gov. Tim Walz said if you don’t like them you can vote against me.

“Wear your mask and stay healthy, if for no other reason you can vote against me in two years,” he said.

While Walz offered it up as a joke, many candidates are taking him up on it. The race for Governor seems to be gaining new candidates by the week.

Among the many names in the ring from the Republican Party are well-known Minnesota Sens. Paul Gazelka and Michelle Benson, former Sen. Scott Jensen, businessman Kendall Qualls, and (new to the race) former Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek.

Most of the candidates have pledged to drop out if they don’t win at the GOP nominating convention in May, meaning they won’t go on to the August primary.

On background, Minnesota Republicans have not won a statewide election since 2006, when Gov. Tim Pawlenty won reelection. That year there was a strong third-party candidate, as there was back in 1998, when Jesse Ventura won as part of the Reform Party.

This year, entering the race as a third-party candidate is former TV and radio personality Cory Hepola. However, some experts believe third-party candidacies are tougher now.

“In the last 25 years, the degree of polarization in the state is so great — as it is nationwide — that it is harder to move people from voting for an established party candidate,” Hamline University professor David Schultz said.

Walz this year runs amid a continued debate about COVID-19 restrictions and a rise in violent crime. Walz has three times the money on hand of the nearest candidate of any party, at $3.6 million.

There is plenty of time for more candidates to join the race, as the official filing window runs from May 17-31.

Here is a list of the Republicans who have announced bids to challenge Walz in the coming election and have current filing reports filed: