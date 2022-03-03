MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in South St. Paul are investigating after gunfire struck a home Wednesday night.
The South St. Paul Police Department says the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. with bullets striking a home on the 1200 block of Dwane Street. Investigators do not believe the shooting was random.
Police are asking neighbors between Thompson Avenue and 4th Street North to review their surveillance devices to see if their cameras captured a vehicle or pedestrians in the area between 10:20 p.m. and 10:40 p.m.
Anyone with footage of vehicles or pedestrians is asked to call investigators at 651-554-3311.