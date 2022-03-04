DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — A Duluth man is charged after allegedly stabbing his pregnant girlfriend earlier this week.
Charges have been filed against 35-year-old Anthony Holloway in connection with the incident.
The complaint says that the victim was stabbed at least 12 times, on her chest, neck and back. The criminal complaint says one of the stab wounds struck her in the heart. The victim was bleeding profusely when authorities reached her on the 1700 block of Kenwood Avenue, and she was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment.
She is two months pregnant with Holloway’s child.
The complaint says that when she was pregnant with their previous child, now 1 year old, Holloway allegedly told her that he “hoped the baby would die.” That child was not injured in the attack, but investigators said the child was covered in blood.
The victim told police that “I thought he wanted to kill me. He kept lunging into me. It felt like I was just some pin cushion.” She said she was sleeping when she awoke to Holloway stabbing her in the back.
Holloway is charged with attempted murder and child endangerment.
Bail has been set at $750,000.