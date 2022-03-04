MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 22-year-old Minneapolis man has been sentenced Friday to 50 months in prison for striking and killing a woman on a mobility scooter in a hit-and-run incident last October.

Cameron Bendson was charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide in connection to the Oct. 11 incident. In January, he pleaded guilty to the charge.

According to prosecutors, Benson ran a red light at the intersection of West Broadway and Alrich avenues and fatally struck the woman while she was in the crosswalk. The victim was later identified as 70-year-old Rosie Means.

Police say Means, who had the right of way, was thrown 50 feet in the collision and died later at the hospital.

Means’ daughter, Marilyn Reese, spoke after the sentencing.

“We miss her dearly. I just feel like justice was not served. He doesn’t get enough time,” she said. “He says he’s remorseful but I don’t feel that in my heart.”

Surveillance video captured the Jeep’s license plate, and investigators found that Bendson was the most recent purchaser of the vehicle. According to the complaint, an unrelated call the day before the crash reported that Bendson was high on methamphetamine and driving a white Jeep.

Hours following the hit-and-run incident, investigators found the suspect Jeep on Highway 100 in Brooklyn Park. The Jeep appeared to have crashed into the median. The inside of the vehicle looked to have been set on fire.

Later that day, St. Anthony police found and arrested Bendson after responding to a suspicious person call in an alley behind a business. A witness reported that Bendson was a former employee of the business and came to it earlier in the day, appearing to be under the influence of drugs.