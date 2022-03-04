MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – This Women’s History Month, a northeast Minneapolis brewery is giving back.

HeadFlyer Brewing is drafting up a new beer that will launch in two weeks. Proceeds will help local women and children in crisis find safe housing.

Amy Miller co-owns the brewery. She is among a growing list of women joining the craft brewing industry in a traditionally male-dominated field.

“There’s a huge demand for it, women love beer just as much as men do. It’s very important to me to be a female business owner in this industry and hopefully other women can jump on board as well,” said Miller.

She and her husband Neil, alongside Nate Larson and Austin Lee, opened the brewery in 2017.

“We work corporate jobs and do this on the side, as well as having a family so it’s fun to show our children what mom and dad does to run this side business and we just love being part of the community,” said Miller.

For Women’s History Month, they’re crafting up a new brew in honor of women, made by the women at HeadFlyer.

“We got here bright and early, did everything from graining in and graining out, doing the whole experience ourselves,” said Miller.

The beer will be called ‘Run the World,’ a homage to Beyoncé’s hit song. Proceeds will go to Haven Housing, a nonprofit helping women and families in crisis.

“Through emergency shelter and transitional housing, offering tailored services for women and families to meet them where they are at,” said Mike Howard with Haven Housing.

HeadFlyer will release its new brew on Saturday, March 19.

To learn more about Haven Housing and its mission click here.