DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley filed nomination papers Friday with the Iowa secretary of state’s office, officially beginning the process of seeking an eighth term representing Iowa.

Grassley, 88, announced his intentions in September to seek another six-year term. If completed, he would be 94.

Grassley, who has held the seat for 41 years, is the longest-serving Republican U.S. senator.

His campaign office said in an email that he delivered nearly 10,000 signatures from voters from all of Iowa’s 99 counties to qualify him to appear on the Republican ballot for the June primary.

State law requires candidates to obtain at least 3,500 signatures, including at least 100 signatures from at least 19 counties.

State Sen. Jim Carlin, of Sioux City, announced in February 2021 he would challenge Grassley for the GOP nomination. He said Friday he has gathered more than 10,000 signatures and plans to file nomination papers next week.

Candidates for federal offices have until March 18 to file for the June 7 primary.

Democrats who plan to seek the seat include Glenn Hurst, a physician and city councilman from Minden; former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer of Cedar Rapids; former state Rep. Bob Krause of Burlington; and retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Mike Franken of Sioux City.

