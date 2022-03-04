ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot Friday in St. Paul.
The St. Paul Police Department says that officers responded around 11:30 a.m. to a 911 call about a body in the backyard of a residence on the 600 block of Blair Avenue in the city’s Frogtown neighborhood. Officers at the scene found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.
Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The man’s name has yet to be released.
St. Paul police say investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting and if any surveillance cameras in the area captured what happened. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 651-266-5650.
So far, no arrests have been made.
This shooting marks the 10th homicide in the capital city this year.