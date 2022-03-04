MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – With teachers in two of the biggest school districts in the state on the verge of a possible strike, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is extending hours to provide child care relief for parents.
Between noon and 3 p.m., each hub site will offer activities for 45 kids in kindergarten through eighth grade. Registration for those programs is required.
“We want to make sure our parents know: we’re here for you and we’re listening to you, and we know the challenges that you’ll be facing, and so we want to make sure we can ease a little bit of that,” MPRB Superintendent Al Bangoura said Friday.
After 3 p.m., children not registered for the activities can drop in at any time until 9 p.m.
The hub sites are:
- Bryant Square Recreation Center
- Creekview Recreation Center
- East Phillips Park Cultural and Community Center
- Longfellow Recreation Center
- Luxton Recreation Center
- Lake Nokomis Community Center
- North Commons Recreation Center
- Northeast Recreation Center
- Sibley Recreation Center
- Whittier Recreation Center
Teachers in St. Paul and Minneapolis could strike as early as Tuesday. They are calling for better pay, smaller class sizes, and more mental health support for students.