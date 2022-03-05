ORONO, Minn. (WCCO) – A fire destroyed two 20-foot boats in Orono early Saturday morning.
According to the Long Lake Fire Department, crews were notified to the fire on North Shore Drive around 6:50 a.m.
There, they found a maintenance shed at the North Shore Marina fully engulfed. The building and the contents inside were declared a total loss.
Crews were still at the scene as of 9:20 a.m. Three tanker groups were also brought in to assist, as there are no hydrants in the area.
No injuries were reported.