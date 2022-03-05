ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) — Weather conditions are treacherous this weekend in parts of Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Crews spent Saturday morning restoring power to several thousand customers across the region. But with more rain, snow, and ice on the way, it could be another busy night.

“For this time of year, it was a pretty good thunderstorm. “It was like an ice rink earlier this morning,” Don Dew in Barron, Wisconsin said.

Michael and his dog Finn finally ventured out out of their Anoka home once the ice melted. He said his driveway was like an ice rink this morning. @WCCO #mnwx pic.twitter.com/yVLVXhc8wR — Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) March 5, 2022

The storm overnight Friday left neighborhoods covered in sheets of ice. As temperatures warmed in Anoka, Michael McArdle and his dog Finn made it out for a walk after an icy morning.

“I got up today it looked normal. I took him out for his first walk around the house and this was glare, real slippery,” McArdle said.

Still, he said this is preferable weather over the sub-zero temperatures last month.

“We just got back from vacation so we would rather come back to this,” he said.

It’s pouring in Brooklyn Center. Looks like this ice rink is on its final days. #mnwx @WCCO pic.twitter.com/Z7ADZaFybE — Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) March 5, 2022

A lot of the ice melted throughout the day, but with a combination of more snow, ice, and rain on the way, a refreeze is expected which could make for slick conditions in the morning.

“This storm could change from rain to snow overnight in the Twin Cities and certainly in areas North and West of here they will see more amounts of snow so make sure you are aware of that factor because it will slow things down,” MnDOT spokesperson Anne Meyer said.

MnDOT said crews will be assessing road conditions throughout the night and into Sunday morning.