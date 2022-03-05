STORM WATCH:A sloppy spring storm is bringing snow, sleet and freezing rain to Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minneapolis police officer was injured while trying to stop a stolen car on Friday evening.

Minneapolis police say officers positioned their squad in front of the stolen vehicle near the 2900 block of Portland Avenue South. There, the driver of the car rammed the squad, pinning an officer’s leg into the door. The motorist then sped off.

Officers pursued the car and the chase ended on Highway 394.

Two people were arrested.

The injured officer was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.