MN Weather: Another Round Of Rain, Ice & Snow To Hit Region Saturday AfternoonA messy system is moving throughout the region, leaving behind a coating of ice in western Wisconsin, and threatening another round of rain and snow on Saturday afternoon throughout Minnesota.

MN Weather: Sloppy System Threatens Ice Storm In Western Wis., Possible TornadoesA sloppy spring storm system is blowing into Minnesota and western Wisconsin, threatening to bring a smorgasbord of weather to the region, from possible tornadoes to an ice storm.

'We're Dealing With A New Reality': How Minnesotans Are Creating Infrastructure With Climate Change In MindSevere weather is ushering in new thinking in cities about building infrastructure that's made to last.

MN Weather: Weekend Storm Could Bring Heavy Rain, Severe Weather To Southern MinnesotaNew model runs suggest the multi-day storm system tracking toward Minnesota this weekend could bring significant rain to the Twin Cities, and even severe weather to southern Minnesota.

MN WEATHER: Another Multi-Day Storm Looks To Hit State This WeekendBecause of the warm air ahead of the system, some areas could see rain, a wintry mix or snow, depending on local temperatures through the course of the weekend.