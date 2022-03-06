MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Four people were shot overnight in Minneapolis, leaving one man dead and others injured. This is the city’s 12th homicide in 2022.
The Minneapolis Police Department reports that the shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m. along the 2700 block of Blaisdell Avenue South.
Officers say they responded to a residence and found four people with gunshot wounds. One of the them had suffered a fatal wound.
The other victims were a woman with potentially life-threatening wounds, and two other men with non-life threatening wounds.
Police said that those three were taken to a hospital.
Investigators say that a verbal argument at a gathering at the residence is what led to the gunfire, but little other information was released.
No one has been arrested yet.