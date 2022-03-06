MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is working with the Minneapolis Police Department after a 9-year-old was reportedly kidnapped by his mother early Sunday morning.
The BCA says that Ardarian Smith was last seen on the 3000 block of 3rd Street North with his mother, 27-year-old Latiena Smith.READ MORE: 6 Reportedly Dead, 4 Hurt As Tornado Moves Through Central Iowa
The young boy was wearing a white shirt and grey jogging pants with white dots at the time of his last sighting.READ MORE: MN Weather: NWS Issues Winter Storm Warning For Parts Of MN Through 4 A.M. Sunday
The BCA said that his mother is known to frequent areas near Lyndale and West Broadway.MORE NEWS: COVID Levels Are At Lowest Since August; Are We Finally In The Clear?
Anyone who has seen either of them is asked to contact Minneapolis police at 612-348-2345.