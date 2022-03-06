MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a 9-year-old boy who was reportedly kidnapped by his mother early Sunday morning is now “safe and back with his custodial guardian.”
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the boy had last been seen on the 3000 block of 3rd Street North with his mother, 27-year-old Latiena Smith. Police say he showed up back home Sunday at about 5 p.m.
Authorities say that an order for protection prohibits Smith from any contact with her son’s custodial caregiver, and she does not have parental rights.
Police say Smith’s whereabouts are still unknown, and their investigation continues.