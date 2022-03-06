Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | More
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Much of the Twin Cities is digging out after an overnight snowfall left from 4 to 6 inches in parts of the metro area, and made travel conditions Sunday morning quite chancy.
WCCO meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says that a layer of ice underlays the snow, and it’s making cleanup and driving hard. However, some help with clean-up conditions will come later today, despite clouds, as temperatures rise to the low 30s.
“With the higher sun angle this time of year, there will be a few hours where the ice and snow loosens up,” Augustyniak said.
However, Monday morning’s commute could be slippery on side roads because of the chance for re-freezing overnight.
Temperatures early this week will be a bit milder, but some plowable snow could hit on Thursday, bringing back the wintery temperatures.
“Ultimately that snow may just miss us to the south, but there are mixed signals in the computer-model guidance right now – some hit us, some miss us,” Augustyniak said.
Staying Safe
WCCO Meteorologists say travel is strongly discouraged on Saturday night and Sunday morning due to slippery roads. Those who must travel are encouraged to bring a flashlight, food, and water in case of an emergency. More ice could bring down power lines, causing outages once again.