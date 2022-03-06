Minnesota Weather: Roads Treacherous Following Overnight SnowfallTemperatures early this week will be a bit milder, but some plowable snow could hit on Thursday, bringing back the wintery temperatures.

MN Weather: NWS Issues Winter Storm Warning For Parts Of MN Through 4 A.M. SundayA messy system is moving throughout the region, leaving behind a coating of ice in western Wisconsin, and threatening another round of rain and snow on Saturday afternoon throughout Minnesota.

Ice Covers Parts Of Minnesota And Wisconsin As Treacherous Weather System ContinuesCrews spent Saturday morning restoring power to several thousand customers across the region. But with more rain, snow, and ice on the way, it could be another busy night.

MN Weather: Sloppy System Threatens Ice Storm In Western Wis., Possible TornadoesA sloppy spring storm system is blowing into Minnesota and western Wisconsin, threatening to bring a smorgasbord of weather to the region, from possible tornadoes to an ice storm.

'We're Dealing With A New Reality': How Minnesotans Are Creating Infrastructure With Climate Change In MindSevere weather is ushering in new thinking in cities about building infrastructure that's made to last.