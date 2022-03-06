MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We are just days away from a possible teacher strike in Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Negotiations are happening Sunday evening inside the Minneapolis Public Schools headquarters between the district and the union's bargaining unit.
If an agreement isn’t reached, thousands of educators could strike as early as Tuesday. And they’re ready for that. Earlier Sunday, strike captains from each school picked up picket signs to distribute to their teachers and staff.

Rally happening right now at Minneapolis Public Schools district office in support of educators preparing to strike Tuesday.
Negotiations are taking place inside @WCCO pic.twitter.com/PmdMLyIKgi
— David Schuman (@david_schuman) March 6, 2022
What they’re asking for is higher salaries for teachers and a living wage for support staff, smaller class sizes and more mental health resources.
"I've never seen this type of unity and never seen the charge in all of the members in standing in solidarity for what we think is right — safe and stable schools for the kids," said Roosevelt High School teacher Marcia Howard.
The district says it’s dealing with a nearly $100 million budget gap. On its website, MPS says it’s committed to staying at the table, with or without a strike.