Latest News
Minnesota Weather: Roads Treacherous Following Overnight Snowfall
Temperatures early this week will be a bit milder, but some plowable snow could hit on Thursday, bringing back the wintery temperatures.
1 Dead, 3 Injured In Shooting In South Minneapolis
The Minneapolis Police Department reports that the shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m. along the 2700 block of Blaisdell Avenue South. Investigators say that a verbal argument at a gathering at the residence is what led to the gunfire.
Live WCCO Video
MN Weather: NWS Issues Winter Storm Warning For Parts Of MN Through 4 A.M. Sunday
A messy system is moving throughout the region, leaving behind a coating of ice in western Wisconsin, and threatening another round of rain and snow on Saturday afternoon throughout Minnesota.
Ice Covers Parts Of Minnesota And Wisconsin As Treacherous Weather System Continues
Crews spent Saturday morning restoring power to several thousand customers across the region. But with more rain, snow, and ice on the way, it could be another busy night.
MN Weather: Sloppy System Threatens Ice Storm In Western Wis., Possible Tornadoes
A sloppy spring storm system is blowing into Minnesota and western Wisconsin, threatening to bring a smorgasbord of weather to the region, from possible tornadoes to an ice storm.
'We're Dealing With A New Reality': How Minnesotans Are Creating Infrastructure With Climate Change In Mind
Severe weather is ushering in new thinking in cities about building infrastructure that's made to last.
Timberwolves Beat Trail Blazers 135-121 For 4th Straight Win
The Timberwolves are averaging 133.3 points per game in the stretch and trail Denver by two games for the sixth spot in the Western Conference.
Hassani Dotson's Goal Helps Minnesota Tie 1-1 With Nashville
United next plays on Sunday against the New York Red Bulls on the road, and Nashville will visit Dallas on Saturday.
Beloved H.S. Football Coach Bruce Larson Laid To Rest
Bruce Larson was the head football coach at Somerset High School in western Wisconsin. He died suddenly at his home last Sunday.
Jeff Skinner Scores Twice As Sabres Rally Ro 5-4 Win Over Wild
Sabres coach Don Granato defines opportunistic bounces as being the ones a team takes advantage of on the scoresheet.
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
ViacomCBS Announces New Company Name: Paramount
ViacomCBS announced Tuesday that the company will become known as Paramount.
Julie Chen Moonves Talks New Season Of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ And Reveals Her Favorite To Win
Season 3 of 'Celebrity Big Brother' returns February 2nd to CBS. We spoke to host Julie Chen Moonves about the show, the houseguests and what to expect!
Go Inside The Revamped Celebrity Big Brother House
What has 94 cameras, 113 microphones and 11 celebrities inside competing for $250,000? It's the new Celebrity Big Brother House! Get a tour inside of the house here.
Preview: 'The Amazing Race' Begins 33rd Season On CBS
"The Amazing Race" returns to CBS Wednesday night for a historic 33rd season that begins in London, England.
Preview: Sophia Bush & Jason Isaacs Star In CBS Drama 'Good Sam'
Sophia Bush & Jason Isaacs star in a new medical drama, which premieres Wednesday night on CBS.
'Christmas Takes Flight' Coming to CBS Sunday, December 19
'Christmas Takes Flight' features a holiday battle of wills between pilot Jenny Beckett and Matt Hansen, a number-crunching CEO who purchases Jenny’s family-owned, regional airline.
Good Question
What Do Driver's License Scanners Do With Our Information?
Ever wonder why stores scan your driver's license when you buy alcohol or lottery tickets?
What Would A Cyberattack On The U.S. Look Like?
As war rages on in Ukraine, concerns that the U.S. could come under attack are rising. The battlefield however would be online.
What's Driving Such Different Gas Prices?
The uncertainty over the Ukraine war is pumping up gas prices. But how much we pay can vary greatly from city to city.
What Is ‘Bigorexia’?
WCCO-TV Staff
March 6, 2022 at 10:30 am
To learn more about ‘Bigorexia,’
click here.