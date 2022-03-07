ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities have identified the man found dead in a backyard in St. Paul’s Frogtown neighborhood last week. An arrest has also been made in connection with the killing.
Thirty-one-year-old Regis Jones was found fatally shot on the 600 block of Blair Avenue Friday, according to the St. Paul Police Department.
A 911 caller reported a body in a backyard, and responding officers found a man — later identified as Jones — with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
A 27-year-old man was arrested in Shakopee in connection with Jones’ death, police said.
WCCO-TV typically does not identify those who have been arrested until they are formally charged.