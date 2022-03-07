MOTLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in Morrison County are investigating a suspicious death over the weekend.
According to the county sheriff’s office, a deceased female victim was found Sunday inside a residence on the 600 block of Highway 10 South in Motley.
The sheriff’s office said a male individual was taken into custody.
Authorities believe the incident to be isolated and there is no known threat to public safety.
The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office will be performing an autopsy to determine the identity of the victim and the cause of death.
The case is still under investigation. Motley police and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are also helping in the investigation.