MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Blaine city council member is facing charges of misconduct after allegedly threatening to get two police officers fired last week when they refused to release his son, who had a warrant out for his arrest.

Richard Aluma Paul, 52, of Blaine, is charged via summons in Anoka County with gross misdemeanor misconduct and misdemeanor ethics violation in connection with an incident last Thursday. Paul is a council member in Blaine, a northern Twin Cities suburb, and he represents the city’s Ward 3. He’s slated to make his first court appearance in early May.

According to the charging documents, Paul’s son was stopped on a bicycle shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday for not having lights or reflector gear on his bike. When an officer ran his name, they discovered he had a warrant for theft out of Anoka County.

The son told police that his father was a city council member. He called his father so that he could pick up his bike so that it wouldn’t have to be impounded.

On the phone, Paul spoke with the officers, telling them to drop his son off at his home, the complaint states. When one of the officers said he couldn’t do that, Paul allegedly said, “don’t force me to do the other thing.”

When the officer asked what the council member meant, Paul responded that he was going to call the chief and get the officer fired. Paul then hung up the phone.

Not long after, the council member arrived at the scene where the officers stopped his son. He commanded the two officers to release his son into his custody. Again, the officers tried to explain that they couldn’t do that, and Paul told them they were going to be fired, the complaint states.

When one of the officers said that Paul could perhaps bail his son out of jail, Paul allegedly responded that the two officers were going to jail.

Paul drove off from the scene without taking his son’s bike.

Blaine Police Chief Brian Podany released a statement saying that while many residents have expressed concern over the incident involving Paul, the criminal justice system creates a presumption of innocence until it is determined otherwise.

“The legal process needs to run its course before the city comments further,” he said.

His statement added that the case was referred to an outside prosecutor for review and the determination of charges.

If convicted of the gross misdemeanor count, Paul could faces a maximum penalty of a year behind bars and a $3,000 fine.

According to biographical information posted online, Paul immigrated to the United States in 1995, fleeing war in his native South Sudan. Paul eventually settled with his wife and six children in Blaine in 2004.

He currently serves on Blaine’s economic development, senior advisory and fire protection councils. His term is set to expire in December.