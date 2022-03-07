MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As Minnesota marks two years since its first confirmed COVID-19 case, state health officials reported 908 new cases and 18 more deaths Monday.
Key metrics continue to trend downward, per the latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health. The rolling average positivity rate stands at 4.7%, below the line for caution. Daily new cases per 100,000 residents still sit above the high risk line at 13.9, but that figure has been falling since mid-January.
The state has now had 1,418,694 positive cases, including 61,594 reinfections. The virus has killed 12,201 Minnesotans.
As of Friday, COVID-19 patients occupied 418 beds in Minnesota hospitals. Fifty-seven of those patients were in intensive care units.
The state has administered more than 9.4 million vaccine doses, including 2.1 million boosters. Nearly 75% of the state’s 5-and-older population has at least one shot.