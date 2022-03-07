MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A nationwide search has officially begun to find the next leader of the Minneapolis Police Department.

Mayor Jacob Frey says the city hired an independent consulting firm out of California to oversee and lead the process.

“This particular firm, which is Public Sector Search and Consulting, they’ve got a reputation for being able to engage with potential chiefs from across the country,” Frey said.

The search firm also has a reputation for working with community to guide the process in selecting a new chief. Mayor Frey says his search committee will consist of a diverse group of people.

“We’re gonna have about a dozen people on this search committee, both internal in city government and external in the form of community leaders, business partners, individuals that have a stake in making sure this next chief is a major success,” Frey said. “The search firm is gonna come forward with a larger number of individuals that could be chief that meet the basic criteria. That search committee is then gonna reduce that number, interview the candidates and then give me a list of let’s say two, three, four final candidates.”

From there, one candidate will be selected and confirmed by the Minneapolis City Council.

“We need to get the best, the brightest, most reform-minded chief in the door because we have to both shift the culture of this department, and simultaneously rebuild it with new officers that are community oriented,” he said.

Mayor Frey says this will be one of the most consequential hires of his time in office.

“There’s some urgency to it. We want to get this next chief set up, and enable them to as quickly as possible build out their administration because that’s the tool ultimately for change,” he said.

Frey will announce members of the search committee by weeks end. That announcement will also include information on how Minneapolis residents can have their voices heard when it comes to selecting a new police chief.

Former chief Medaria Arradondo retired in January. Interim Chief Amelia Huffman has said she wants to be considered in the nationwide search.

The process is expected to be completed by this summer.