MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis public school teachers will officially strike starting Tuesday.
The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and Education Support Professionals announced the strike early Monday evening. The union and school district failed to come to an agreement during the 10-day cooling period following a strike authorization vote late last month.
Teachers Strike FAQ: What You Need To Know
About 3,500 Minneapolis teachers and education support professionals will participate in the strike. Their demands include a living wage for the support professionals staff, smaller class sizes and a counselor and social worker at every school. They’re also looking for more educators of color and higher teacher salaries. The average for Minneapolis teachers is $71,000.
Before the strike was announced, the district said it "remains committed to reaching contract agreement and staying at the table — with or without a strike." The district also said it faces a nearly $100 million budget shortfall for next year.
There are about 29,000 students in Minneapolis Public Schools. Classes will be canceled during the strike, and the district will have limited child care options available. The district will also have meals available for pickup.
The strike will continue until a contract agreement is reached.
This is the first Minneapolis teachers strike in more than 50 years.