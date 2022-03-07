Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | Snow Emergencies | More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a very wet weekend, the forecast for the start of the week looks relatively quiet.

Temperatures across the state will be below average on Monday, with the Twin Cities topping out at 29 degrees.

Then on Tuesday, the metro will warm up a few degrees, possibly causing some of the weekend snowfall to melt. Light flurries or sprinkles are possible in the afternoon, though there’s a better chance of precipitation north of the Twin Cities.

After Tuesday, temperatures will cool quite a bit for the next few days.

Much of the Twin Cities spent Sunday digging out after an overnight snowfall that left from 4 to 6 inches in parts of the metro area, and made travel conditions Sunday quite chancy.

The Minnesota State Patrol said that, from 9 p.m. Saturday through 11 a.m. Sunday there were 92 crashes statewide, 11 of which involved injury. There were also 92 spinouts or vehicles off the road and three semi trucks that jackknifed.

Minneapolis and St. Paul both declared a snow emergency to go into effect Sunday evening at 9 p.m. Here are the rules for Minneapolis:

Sunday, March 6, 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. Monday, March 7: Do not park on EITHER side of a Snow Emergency route until 8 a.m., or the street is fully plowed.

Do not park on EITHER side of a Snow Emergency route until 8 a.m., or the street is fully plowed. Monday, March 7, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Do not park on the EVEN numbered side of a non-Snow Emergency route until 8 p.m., or that side of the street is fully plowed, or on EITHER side of a parkway until 8 p.m., or the parkway is fully plowed.

Do not park on the EVEN numbered side of a non-Snow Emergency route until 8 p.m., or that side of the street is fully plowed, or on EITHER side of a parkway until 8 p.m., or the parkway is fully plowed. Tuesday, March 8, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Do not park on the ODD numbered side of a non-Snow Emergency route until 8 p.m., or that side of the street is fully plowed.

Here are the rules for parking in St. Paul:

Beginning at 9 p.m. tonight, Sunday, 3/6/2022, all NIGHT PLOW ROUTES will be plowed. Do not park on Night Plow Routes, which include downtown and all streets with signs posted “NIGHT PLOW ROUTE” and “NIGHT PLOW ROUTE THIS SIDE OF STREET.”

Vehicles which are not moved from Night Plow Routes by 9 p.m. on 3/6/2022, will be ticketed and towed.

Beginning at 8 a.m. tomorrow, Monday, 3/7/2022, all DAY PLOW ROUTES will be plowed. Do not park on Day Plow Routes. Day Plow Routes are not marked by signs. If there are no “Night Plow” signs posted within the block, then consider it a Day Plow Route.

Vehicles which are not moved from Day Plow Routes by 8 a.m. on 3/7/2022, will be ticketed and towed.

Always follow all posted street signs. Do not park vehicles where signs indicate “No Parking.” A Snow Emergency lasts 96 hours, or until March 10, 2022 at 9 p.m. To avoid a ticket or tow, do not park in areas where streets are not plowed to the curb.

Click here to see the snow emergency regulations for other Minnesota cities.

Sunday’s snow covered up a layer of ice, which made cleanup and driving hard. However, temperatures rose to the low 30s as the day rolled on, which helped loosen things up.