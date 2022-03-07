MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A nationwide search has officially begun to find the next leader of the Minneapolis Police Department.
Mayor Jacob Frey said the city has hired an independent consulting firm out of California to oversee and lead the process. Frey says a local search committee will also help with the selection.
The new chief will take the helm following a rocky two years for MPD. Hundreds of officers left the department after the murder of George Floyd in 2020. The department found itself in the national spotlight again last month after an officer shot and killed Amir Locke during a raid using a no-knock warrant.
Former chief Medaria Arrandono retired in January. Interim Chief Amelia Huffman has said she would like to be considered in the nationwide search.
The process is expected to be completed by this summer.