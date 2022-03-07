ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Classes will continue uninterrupted at St. Paul Public Schools Tuesday after the district and teachers union announced a contract agreement Monday evening, avoiding a strike at the last minute.
The St. Paul Federation of Educators say the deal will keep "class size language and caps, increased mental health supports, guaranteed recess time for students, one-time recognition payments to educators for their hard work over the past two years and increased compensation, particularly for educational assistants who are often the lowest paid employees in the district."
Leah VanDassor, president of the SPFE, says “it shouldn’t have taken a strike vote” to reach this deal.
"We were able to settle a contract that invests in our students and recognizes the hard work of St. Paul educators, especially our educational assistants," VanDassor said.
SPPS Superintendent Dr. Joe Gothard released a statement Monday evening, saying in part that he believes the district and union “have arrived at fair and equitable agreements that respect our collective desire to do right by our students, while working within the district’s budget and enrollment limitations.”
Teachers voted to authorize a strike late last month. A 10-day cooling period allowed for continued negotiations, and an agreement was reached just before the Tuesday night deadline.
SPFE officials say all teachers in the union will vote "at a later date" on whether to ratify the deal.
Minneapolis Public Schools failed to reach an agreement with the teachers union Monday, so educators there will be on strike starting Tuesday.