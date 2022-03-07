MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In less than a day, educators in Minnesota’s two largest cities could walk off the job.

Negotiations between the Minneapolis and St. Paul districts and their respective unions went through the weekend and are still going Monday.

Here are answers to some of the biggest questions surrounding the possible strikes.

When could the strikes begin?

In both Minneapolis and St. Paul, teachers could go on strike as early as Tuesday morning.

What happens if a strike goes into effect?

All classes would be canceled in the impacted district, as well as all extracurricular activities.

How long would a strike last?

A strike would last until an agreement is reached between a district and its teachers union — which could be a soon as a matter of hours, or as long as several weeks.

What are the options available for child care?

Minneapolis: MPS says there are “extremely limited openings” for child care for pre-K through fifth grade students. Bryn Mawr Schools and Emerson Spanish Immersion School have complied spreadsheets detailing child care options throughout the district and city. Some Minneapolis parks will also have extended hours and activities.

St. Paul: SPPS says beginning on day 2 of a strike, 40 SPPS Kid Space locations will open for pre-K through fifth grade students. Some city libraries and parks will also have modified hours and activities for students.

Will meals be available for students?

Minneapolis: MPS says after day 1 of a strike, “a daily meal bag consisting of one breakfast and one lunch will be available each day for pick up at the school where the child is enrolled.”

St. Paul: SPPS says 40 schools will serve breakfast and lunch daily, but students must find their own transportation. There will also be some alternate sites for meals through the Kid Space program.

Will students have to make up missed school days?

Minneapolis: MPS says details about make-up days will likely be determined as “part of a contract agreement.”

St. Paul: SPPS says “If the strike lasts more than two school days, that time would have to be made up in spring or summer. Families will be notified about any changes to the school year calendar.”

Will sports still go on for student-athletes?

Minneapolis: Varsity sports will continue uninterrupted, but junior varsity and B-squad will continue practices on a case-by-case basis.

St. Paul: Varsity sports will continue on a case-by-case basis, but junior varsity and C-squad games and practices will be postponed.

What Do Teachers Want In A New Contract?

Minneapolis: The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers wants higher teacher salaries, a living wage for the support professionals staff, more educators of color, smaller class sizes and a counselor and social worker at every school.

St. Paul: The St. Paul Federation of Educators wants higher wages, smaller class sizes and increased mental health staffing at every school.

