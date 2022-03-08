MN Weather: Brief Warm-Up Before Below Average StretchTuesday offers a warm-up in the Twin Cities, but it won't last long.

MN Weather: Week Begins With Cooler Temps; Snow Emergencies In Twin CitiesAfter a very wet weekend, the forecast for the start of the week looks relatively quiet.

Twin Cities Residents Dig Out, And Pump Out, After 1-2 Punch Of Rain & SnowCommunities are shoveling out after a weekend storm unleashed rain and snow across Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

MN Weather: NWS Issues Winter Storm Warning For Parts Of MN Through 4 A.M. SundayA messy system is moving throughout the region, leaving behind a coating of ice in western Wisconsin, and threatening another round of rain and snow on Saturday afternoon throughout Minnesota.

Ice Covers Parts Of Minnesota And Wisconsin As Treacherous Weather System ContinuesCrews spent Saturday morning restoring power to several thousand customers across the region. But with more rain, snow, and ice on the way, it could be another busy night.