MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota health officials on Tuesday reported 1,457 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths, as key figures continue to trend downwards.

The state’s seven-day average positivity rate dipped below the caution threshold in late February. At 4%, it’s the lowest the figure has been since July of 2021.

New cases per 100,000 residents is at 12.6, nearly below the line of high risk, which stands at 10. Hospitalizations are at 7.2 admissions per 100,000 residents, which is in the realm of “caution.” As of Monday afternoon, there were 44 patients with COVID-19 in the ICU, and 322 others in non-ICU beds.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has tallied more than 1.4 million virus cases, including over 61,000 reinfections.

In all, 12,221 Minnesotans have died. Five of the deaths reported on Tuesday took place in March of 2022. One person in their early 20s died in Anoka County, according to state data.

In all, over 9.4 million vaccine doses have been administered in Minnesota, including 2.1 million booster doses.

While 66% of the state’s population have completed the vaccine series, just 46% are up-to-date with their dosage, the health department says, meaning they have completed their initial series and have also gotten their booster shot.

The 65-and-older population has the highest complete vaccination rate at 93%, and 82% have gotten their booster shot. But for the 12-15, 16-17, and 18-49 age brackets, 26%, 30%, and 40% have gotten a booster respectively.

On Monday, Johns Hopkins University reported that the global death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 6 million.