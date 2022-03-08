MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A New Hope man has passed away from injuries he suffered almost a year and a half ago in a Minneapolis crash.
Dennis Keith Thompson, 38, was struck by a motorist while riding a bicycle on Cedar Avenue South near Franklin Avenue East on the early morning of Sept. 13, 2020, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office.
Thompson’s spinal cord was damaged in the crash, and he lived with paraplegia until his death Sunday morning at North Memorial Health hospital.
Minneapolis police had investigated the crash, and no charges were apparently filed against the motorist involved.