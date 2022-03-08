MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis homeowner told police she shot and killed an intruder to protect herself and her son. Now, the family of the man who died is asking for more information.
The deadly shooting happened inside the family’s garage in south Minneapolis on Feb. 22.
The man who died has been identified as Martin Johnson. His family is holding a news conference Tuesday asking for more information from police.
They want to know why the homeowner didn’t call 911.
The homeowner told police she fired four warning shots before shooting Martin in self-defense.
The Hennepin County attorney says the case has been deferred pending further investigation.