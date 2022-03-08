TEACHERS STRIKE:Minneapolis teachers are on strike Tuesday, while St. Paul teachers reached a tentative deal.
CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Missing Person, Roseville News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities are asking the public’s help in finding a 74-year-old woman with dementia.

The Roseville Police Department says officers are searching for Kathleen Neutgens, who walked away from her home in the city Tuesday while wearing a black North Face jacket. Family and friends have expressed concern for her wellbeing.

(credit: Roseville Police)

Neutgens does not have a cell phone or access to a car. Investigators say it’s possible she could have walked to County Road C near Long Lake Road, as she’s walked in that area before.

Anyone who sees Neutgens is asked to call 911 or Roseville police at 651-767-0640.