MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities are asking the public’s help in finding a 74-year-old woman with dementia.
The Roseville Police Department says officers are searching for Kathleen Neutgens, who walked away from her home in the city Tuesday while wearing a black North Face jacket. Family and friends have expressed concern for her wellbeing.
Neutgens does not have a cell phone or access to a car. Investigators say it’s possible she could have walked to County Road C near Long Lake Road, as she’s walked in that area before.
Anyone who sees Neutgens is asked to call 911 or Roseville police at 651-767-0640.