EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) – Gas prices are climbing across the country with the national average price per gallon topping $4. In Minnesota, the average price per gallon Tuesday was $3.87, an increase of about 40 cents since the week prior.

“Prices have actually reached pain at the pump price. Which means consumers are altering their driving behaviors,” AAA Spokesperson Meredith Mitts said.

Experts say there are ways to save gas, starting with keeping up with proper car maintenance.

Changing the oil when you need to, making sure your tires are properly inflated and everything else in your vehicle is running well,” Mitts said.

Consider traveling light. Take out any items in your vehicle that could weigh down your car, cutting fuel efficiency.

Mitts said it’s best to combine trips and take it slow to get the best fuel efficiency.

According to AAA, highway speeds by 5 to 10 mph can increase fuel economy by as much as 14%.

“Another thing to avoid is heavy accelerations, so no ‘pedal to the metal’ or also those really hard stops,” she said.

Experts also suggest:

Paying in cash and save around 5 to 10 cents a gallon.

Joining a fuel rewards program

Filling up at wholesale stores like Sam’s Club or Costco.

Checking apps like Gas Buddy or AAA for the best prices

“You can plan when you are going to fill up but if you are going out of your way to fill up, it’s not necessarily a huge savings unless there’s a major price difference,” Mitts said.

Public transportation and biking is also an option.

Experts say Russian oil only accounts for about 3% of the United State’s supply so there’s no need to panic buy. Doing so could just raise prices more.