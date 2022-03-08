MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two more performers have been added to the Grandstand’s schedule at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair.
Comedian Jim Gaffigan and legendary singer Diana Ross will take the fair’s biggest stage on Aug. 30 and Sept. 3, respectively.
Tickets for both shows will go on sale Friday.
The only other Grandstand performer announced so far is the Zac Brown Band, who will play Sept. 2.
The 2022 Minnesota State Fair is scheduled for Aug. 25 through Sept. 5. Organizers announced in January that ticket prices would increase by a dollar, while hours will be shortened.