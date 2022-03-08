MOTLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in central Minnesota say a woman was found dead inside a home Sunday morning, and a man has been arrested in connection.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on the 600 block of Highway 10 in Motley early Sunday. They found a woman dead inside.
The sheriff’s office did not publicly identify the woman, nor give a cause of death.
A man was taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said, and the case is being investigated.
The sheriff’s office said this was an isolated incident, and the public is not in danger.