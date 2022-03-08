MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new report says the city of Minneapolis fell short and mishandled its response to the civil unrest following George Floyd’s murder.

It was determined that Mayor Jacob Frey’s office didn’t follow the city’s emergency procedures.

The comprehensive, independent audit was released Tuesday and presented to members of the Minneapolis City Council.

Wonsley Worlobah is one of eight councilmembers who were civilians during the unrest in 2020.

“I myself was tear-gassed [in 2020] right out by the 3rd Precinct,” Worlobah said.

Jason Chavez, Ward 9’s council member elected in November, remembered that time Tuesday.

“We had to defend our own homes,” Chavez said. “Community members had to create their own public safety plans, and small businesses had to fend for themselves.”

Auditors with law enforcement backgrounds reviewed thousands of documents, 30 to 35 hours of police body camera footage and interviewed 90 city officials and employees.

Community members and business owners interviewed for the report felt like the city abandoned them.

“The city had emergency operations plans, as did the fire department, the police department,” said Chad McGinty, one of the auditors. “What we found is those weren’t effectively utilized.”

The researchers observed a lack of structure in the government, and confusion of leadership, that led to poor communication internally and with the public.

“We found that there was a vast, vast void in consistent rules of engagement or control, and that’s relative to chemical munitions, less-lethal munitions,” McGinty said.

Nearly 100 people needed medical attention during the unrest for injuries from less-lethal weapons.

The report found that police precincts were operating independently of each other, and officers in the field had little oversight from the top of the department.

National Guard deployment was delayed because Frey and the police didn’t know how to properly ask for the guard’s help.

The report offers 27 recommendations that the mayor says he’s already begun implementing. Rebuilding trust between the community and the police is chief among them.

Other recommendations include keeping city officials fresh on emergency procedures and formalizing communications protocols.

Mayor Frey released this statement on the report:

The recommendations highlighted in today’s presentation will be put to use, and I’ve already directed staff to implement a plan for improving our emergency response processes across the enterprise. Trainings are underway, new structures are being put in place, and we are in routine contact with multi-jurisdictional partners to enhance communications and operational preparedness.

Rebuilding trust between community and local government relies on us taking concrete actions informed by this review’s recommendations. As we dig into the findings, I remain grateful to City Staff who worked around the clock, navigating a global pandemic, during one of the most challenging and traumatic times for Minneapolis as a city.

Interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman released this statement Tuesday:

I want to acknowledge the deep pain in our community caused by the murder of George Floyd and the City’s actions during the unrest that followed. This after action review forces us to revisit one of the most traumatic chapters of our city’s history, but it’s a necessary step to make sure we are prepared to effectively protect our community the next time we face a significant crisis. Moving forward, we are committed to examining our policies and training to ensure they reflect best practices and our commitment to care for our community. MPD will work collaboratively with other City departments to enact the City’s emergency response protocols during times of crisis. We must honor First Amendment rights while we focus on ensuring public safety for everyone. Finally, we recognize the need to invest in the wellness of our employees; mental, emotional and physical health are critical not only to the officers themselves but also to public safety.

The city council said it expects to get quarterly updates on how the report’s recommendations are being implemented.