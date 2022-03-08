MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — About a half million Minnesotans have Swedish roots. But some don’t actually know much about the country and their heritage.

Swedish public television took the idea and turned it into a wildly popular reality show. It’s called “Allt för Sverige”, the translated title is “Everything for Sweden.” The show creators put Americans with Swedish roots deep into the culture facing challenges and obstacles. And a Minneapolis woman came home with a lot more than the prize.

Sally Franson has a story many a Minnesotan can identify with: She has Scandinavian roots.

“The fact that I was Swedish was always kind of burbling in the back of my head, partly because I look Swedish, I live in Minnesota,” she said.

It was a causal connection until last fall. A friend suggested she apply for a popular Swedish show that submerges Swedish descendants into their motherland.

Franson, a published novelist and English teacher at Macalester, made the cut.

“The joke with the production team was that they love filming Americans because if you put a Swede on a reality show and say ‘What was that experience like?’ they say ‘Oh, good,” and you ask an American…and they say ‘Oh my God,’ they are like laughing, crying.”

And boy, did she go through all the emotions as she faced one Swedish challenge after another.

“I had to go orienteering through the woods which is a very Swedish activity,” Franson said. “I had to memorize 30 Swedish songs in 30 minutes and tell the host of the show which date they had become a hit, I was actually pretty good at that one.”

She was a top contestant. After months of challenges, she was one of two grand prize winners.

As a reward, producers found her distant relatives.

“I round the hedge and I see 15 people who all look like me waving Swedish flags and opening their arms to hug me,” Franson said. “I mean, that’s joy, that’s what joy is, and I’ll never forget that feeling.”

There was no cash prize involved, but Franson said the payoff was huge.

“I had the opportunity of a lifetime, which not only gave me this great adventure, but brought me home to myself in a way that I didn’t understand how profound it would be to me till it happened to me,” she said.

The show wrapped in December, but the finale just aired. Since her trip, Franson has since become quite close with her newfound family.